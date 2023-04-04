Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up on Romantic Horseback Riding Date: See the Sweet Photo

The supermodel and the Grammy-winning rapper were first romantically linked in February 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 04:34 PM
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Photo: TMZ / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance is galloping into new territory.

On Sunday, the supermodel and 818 Tequila founder, 27, and the rapper, 29, cozied up while enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California, as first reported by TMZ.

In photos from their date, Jenner is seen taking the reins while Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) sits behind her with his arms around her waist. Jenner also snapped a selfie to remember the moment.

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Their ranch rendezvous continues to fuel romance rumors between the pair that first stirred up in February.

Earlier that month, TMZ revealed they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and the musician have been "spending time together."

"She likes him and is having fun," added another source. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Bad Bunny fans also believe that the artist is being coy in teasing his relationship with Jenner.

In his feature in Eladio Carrión's new song "Coco Chanel," it appears he might've dissed Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker and his current NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, in his lyrics.

"But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix" raps Bad Bunny in Spanish, which some took as a subtle dig at the athlete.

Jenner and Booker were linked in April 2020, but only made their coupling official a year later. After reportedly splitting in June – but then allegedly hanging out together soon after – a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had quietly called it quits in November.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal); PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny (left), Kendall Jenner (center) and Devin Booker (right). Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal; Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Bad Bunny also appeared to show his love for Jenner in the single with a cheeky reference to her zodiac sign, rapping, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, hence making her a Scorpio.)

The Grammy winner was previously linked to Gabriela Berlingeri. The two dated for four years before going their separate ways in late 2022.

