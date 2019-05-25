Kendall Jenner's amfAR Cannes Gala Runway Outfit Was Auctioned for More Than $28,000

Kendall Jenner‘s amfAR runway look sold for quite the pretty penny.

Jenner, 22, walked the catwalk at the AIDS foundation’s annual Cannes gala on Thursday night, along with fellow top models Stella Maxwell, Cindy Bruna, Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver.

According to amfAR, the entire collection was auctioned off for more than $1.15 million — which is more than $28,000 per piece, per Variety‘s calculations.

The We Can Be Heroes Collection fashion show was curated by Carine Roitfeld, featuring one-of-a-kind looks from many of the world’s most famous designers, including Balmain, Bosideng, Celine, Chanel, Dior, DSQUARED2, Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Gucci, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Versace. High Jewelry by Chopard accessorized the show.

Kendall wore a strapless, black tulle number on the cat walk, having opted for a bubble-gum pink Giambattista Valli x H&M dress earlier in the night.

Other auction highlights included a signed screen print of Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol, multiple exotic trips, a one-of-a-kind MV Agusta motorcycle and more. The night brought in more than $15 million for HIV/AIDS research, according to amfAR.

The event, which took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, also included performances from Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa and Tom Jones.

Jenner’s pink carpet look reminded some of a strikingly similar dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the New York City premiere of her movie Second Act, also designed by Valli.

Jenner’s night out came amid reports that she and boyfriend, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, are “on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Representatives for Jenner and Simmons, 22, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.