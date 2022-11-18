Kendall Jenner Shares 'Mortifying' Moment of Peeing in an Ice Bucket on the Way to the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner had a very memorable Met Gala this year.

The Kardashians star wore a gorgeous Prada gown to attend fashion's biggest night, but it wasn't smooth sailing — Jenner experienced a bout of anxiety while on her way to the gala, which was shown in this week's episode of her family's Hulu show.

Jenner shared on the show that because her gown was so heavy, it physically wore her out just to get into the van to leave for the gala. Add in the fact that she said she was worried she was going to be late, and she started to panic.

"There's no rhyme or reason, it just happens," Jenner, 27, said of her anxiety.

As she tried to calm herself down, she told her team she needed to "drink a sip of water" and then go to the bathroom — in her dress — before adding, "Nobody judge me."

Her team offered up an ice bucket in the van, which Jenner called "mortifying." They all reassured her, though, telling her it's not weird at all, even jokingly asking if they could sell it.

The model apologized across the board — including to Prada — before peeing in the bucket surrounded by her team.

"Best decision I ever made," she later said in a confessional on the show. "Because I don't know what I would have done when I got inside."

For this year's Met Gala, where the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, Jennfer chose a two-piece ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping, full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. She even made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

The May event this year was the first time all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were invited and attended. Everyone went with a different interpretation of the theme, with Khloé Kardashian opting for a gold column gown by Moschino by Jeremy Scott, Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne, Kim Kardashian in her controversial Marilyn Monroe gown and Kylie Jenner in an Off-White wedding-inspired gown. Their mom, Kris Jenner, also attended, wearing a one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown.

Jenner made her "fashion prom" debut in 2014 wearing a custom blush mermaid-style Topshop gown and 82 carats of Chopard diamonds. The following year she attended in a custom design by then-Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. "We only showed Kendall one option — the perfect one," he told PEOPLE at the time.

The model went on to wear a sheer, cutout Atelier Versace gown in 2016, a barely-there see-through La Perla Haute Couture gown in 2017, an angelic Off-White look in 2018, the aforementioned Atelier Versace in 2019 and a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture in 2021.