Why Kendall Jenner's 'Beautiful' Older Sisters Made Her Struggle with Acne Even Harder

Even Kendall Jenner has her insecurities.

The 23-year-old supermodel has battled acne since she was a teen, and though she leaned on her family on her most difficult days, having gorgeous sisters made her struggle even tougher.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A couple of my siblings struggled when they were much younger, but they never really had it like I did,” Jenner, who is Proactiv’s newest spokesperson, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “That was also kind of a tough thing for me: to look at my beautiful sisters with beautiful skin and be like, ‘Okay, well, why me? What’s wrong with me?'”

Kendall Jenner Courtesy Proactive

Over the years, the reality star’s siblings — including older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian West, 38, and Khloé Kardashian, 34 — have all tried to give advice and boost Jenner’s confidence.

RELATED: How Kendall Jenner Keeps Her Acne and Anxiety in Check After a Couple of ‘Really Challenging Years’

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

For all the details on Kendall Jenner’s years-long struggle with acne, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

“They were always there to lift me up and make me feel better about myself. The best part about my family and my sisters is that they never give up and they’re always looking for a way to help and looking for solution,” she says.

Kendall Jenner with her family Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Proactiv: ‘I Feel Great on the Inside and Out’

But when her skin finally cleared up this time around, Jenner was more than happy for her loved ones to back off.

“Everyone’s always trying to help, so for years all of them were involved. Towards the end, I was like ‘Okay, everyone shut up! I figured it out,'” says Jenner, laughing. “Just let me live my life. Everyone stop bothering me.”