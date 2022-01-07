Puffer Jacket Shoes Exist, and Kendall Jenner Wore a Pair from a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand
You'd be hard pressed to pull up your Instagram feed and not spot a puffer jacket in the wild this winter. But earlier this week, Kendall Jenner showcased the newest puffy trend we didn't even know existed: the puffer shoe. Yes, you read that right.
On January 3, Jenner posted a series of photos to Instagram highlighting her romantic getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker and bestie Hailey Bieber. In the rural photos, Kendall wore cozy sweater vests — yes, multiple — and sweatpants, but what she was sporting on her feet are more noteworthy. The supermodel swapped her typical heels for the North Face Thermoball Traction Mules, insulated slip-ons that are made of puffer coat material.
Move over, Uggs — it looks like Jenner is crowning a new "ugly" winter shoe, and if the Croc and Ugg revivals are any indication, it's only a matter of time before fellow celebs catch on. The puffer shoes look super similar to the coat Jennifer Aniston has previously worn from The North Face, too. And Aniston isn't the only famous fan of the brand: Jennifer Garner recently wore a cozy fleece jacket while running errands, and Emily Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a pink — you guessed it — puffer coat in New York City last month. Can you think of any other list of celebs whose style choices are more trustworthy?
While Jenner's exact puffer shoes are nearly sold out in black, they're still available in both a logo-embossed grey and rose color. Plus, The North Face offers a bootie version of the shoe in the comfortable material and another slip-on that features a similar down filling. There are also several dupes for lower prices on Amazon. Below, shop four lookalikes to Kendall Jenner's puffer mule — and prepare to wear them on repeat.
Get the Look:
Buy It! The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule, $55; thenorthface.com
Buy It! The North Face Nuptse Mule, $75; thenorthface.com
Buy It! The North Face Thermoball Traction Booties, $65; thenorthface.com
Buy It! Harence Memory Foam Slippers, $15.97–$28.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Kubua Slippers, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Skechers Cozy Campfire-Camp Nap Slipper, $25–$100.57; amazon.com
Buy It! Baffin Cush Insulated Slipper, $44.95–$59.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Puffer Jacket Shoes Exist, and Kendall Jenner Wore a Pair from a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand
- Spanx's Sale Section Is an Extra 30% Off Right Now — Including the Bra Jennifer Garner Recommends to All Her Friends
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Best Towels' They've Purchased This Year — and a Set of 8 Is Only $20
- Shoppers Love These 'Amazingly Soft' Sheets So Much, They're Buying Them in Multiples — and They're on Sale