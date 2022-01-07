Puffer Jacket Shoes Exist, and Kendall Jenner Wore a Pair from a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand

Move over, Uggs — it looks like Jenner is crowning a new "ugly" winter shoe, and if the Croc and Ugg revivals are any indication, it's only a matter of time before fellow celebs catch on. The puffer shoes look super similar to the coat Jennifer Aniston has previously worn from The North Face, too. And Aniston isn't the only famous fan of the brand: Jennifer Garner recently wore a cozy fleece jacket while running errands, and Emily Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a pink — you guessed it — puffer coat in New York City last month. Can you think of any other list of celebs whose style choices are more trustworthy?