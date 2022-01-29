Kendall Jenner Just Revived This Quirky '90s Shoe Trend, and You Can Get Her Exact Pair at Nordstrom
News flash: the '90s are back and not going away anytime soon. Just take a look at Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in a standout pair of black chunky loafers by Vagabond Shoemakers while visiting art galleries in New York City. Jenner even went so far as to add a pair of bright white socks to up the contrast and make her shoes pop even more. If you're anything like us, you may vividly remember wearing this quirky shoe trend back in the day — and now we're feeling extra nostalgic seeing it cycle back again in this big, bold way.
Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Loafers, $175; nordstrom.com
The supermodel is no stranger to turning heads with her experimental fashion choices, and this casual daytime look was no different. Jenner expertly paired her platform loafers with a cropped sweater vest and high-waisted trousers, resulting in an ensemble that was so quirky, it was cute. We have to believe her thick lug-sole loafers proved to be ultra supportive and comfortable while out and about, and now we're eyeing these funky shoes with newfound adoration.
We can easily envision these loafers paired with mini skirts and cropped jeans come spring, so it's safe to say this eye-catching style won't be fading to black anytime soon. If you want Jenner's exact style from Vagabond, act fast, because there are only a few sizes remaining in both black and white at Nordstrom right now.
"These are the perfect platform-ish loafers," said a Nordstrom reviewer of the classic Vagabond shoe. "[They have] just enough height to make them stylish and unique, but [are] simple enough to pull off at work. I love them!"
But if you can't get your hands on these, worry not: There are plenty of cool platform loafers to go around. Below, shop five similar styles — starting at just $32 — to get Jenner's chunky shoe look, and embrace the '90s like never before.
Buy It! Bar III Paz Lug Sole Loafers, $40.55 with promo code SALE (orig. $79.50); macys.com
Buy It! Aerosoles Ronnie Platform Loafers, $120; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Cool Planet Haazel Platform Loafers, $79; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Gerulata Chain Penny Loafers, $31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Delco Black Box Loafers, $129.95; stevemadden.com
