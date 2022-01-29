Kendall Jenner Just Revived This Quirky '90s Shoe Trend, and You Can Get Her Exact Pair at Nordstrom

News flash: the '90s are back and not going away anytime soon. Just take a look at Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in a standout pair of black chunky loafers by Vagabond Shoemakers while visiting art galleries in New York City. Jenner even went so far as to add a pair of bright white socks to up the contrast and make her shoes pop even more. If you're anything like us, you may vividly remember wearing this quirky shoe trend back in the day — and now we're feeling extra nostalgic seeing it cycle back again in this big, bold way.