In Full Plume! Kendall Jenner Wears All the Feathers on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

The KarJenner crew came out in full-force to support Kim Kardashian West at the CFDA Awards.

Kendall Jenner stepped out for Monday night’s event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. wearing a lavender asymmetrical, ostrich feather-embellished Alexandre Vauthier featuring an asymmetrical hemline. The model, 22, paired the number with Jimmy Choo’s popular “Anouk” pumps and Ippolita jewelry.

Jenner wore her hair in a bun at the crown of her head, with two tendrils framing her face. As for makup, she wore black eye liner, a nude lip and perfectly contoured cheeks.

Jenner’s older sister, Kardashian West, is being honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the first-ever CFDA Influencer Award. Fellow honorees include Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Donatella Versace, Narciso Rodriguez and Edward Enninful.

On Sunday, Kardashian West snapped a selfie in her private jet en route to N.Y.C. with Jenner, Kardashian, ex-assistant Stephanie Shepard and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.

Nearly one month ago at the Met Gala, Jenner hit the red carpet with Abloh as her date wearing the off-the-shoulder ruched couture top and couture pants he designed for Off-White on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps.

According to the press release her look was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel.”

And Kardashian West isn’t the only award winner in the family. Last fall, Jenner was honored by Daily Front Row with the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award at the Fashion Media Awards, which she received with momager Kris Jenner and Kardashian West by her side during New York Fashion Week.

“We’re living in a digital decade and Kendall is the ultimate style influencer,” Daily Front Row said in a statement. “[The] digital generation more than ever turns to social media to learn what’s next and Kendall has 83 million devoted Instagram followers, many of whom emulate her style. A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style.”