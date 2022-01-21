Kendall Jenner Wore a $2,490 Metallic Puffer Jacket on the Slopes, but We Found 6 Dupes Starting at $41
Puffer jackets are undeniably the most popular outerwear choice this winter. The puffy coats have been everywhere from your Instagram feed to the streets for months, and this week, Kendall Jenner took the puffer jacket trend to the ski slopes.
Over the past few days, Jenner has been spotted snowboarding in Aspen, Colorado, and not only has she been impressing everyone with her shredding skills, she's been showing off some seriously stylish ski gear, too. Case in point: Yesterday, the supermodel shared a series of photos to Instagram in which she's wearing an all-black outfit except for an eye-catching silver metallic puffer jacket.
Although Jenner's The North Face snow pants and Smith helmet are actually on the more affordable side, her designer puffer jacket is a different story. The Lanvin down jacket (which she wore hood-free) rings in at a casual $2,490. Not your average snowboarding jacket, huh? But unlike its high price tag, the metallic fabric of this coat is something we can get behind.
You've likely seen plain puffer jackets or maybe even a floral pick in the wild so far this winter, but Jenner's metallic version is bound to be the next big thing. So, since you probably don't have a supermodel-slash-reality-tv-star's budget, we found six silver metallic puffer jackets similar to Jenner's for you to shop, starting at $41.
Buy It! Royal Matrix Lightweight Quilted Puffer Jacket, $41.29–$59.99; amazon.com
Even if you're not hitting the ski slopes soon, these stylish puffer jackets will turn heads anywhere you go this winter. And the best part? They're all less than $150. Shop five more metallic puffer jackets à la Kendall Jenner below.
Buy It! Royal Matrix Warm Winter Puffer Jacket, $45.99–$55.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Chouyatou Metallic Shiny Short Bomber, $54.95–$56.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Kooosin Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket, $56.99–$59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Walker Hooded Puffer Coat, $67.46–$89.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Athleta Whisper Featherless Metallic Jacket; $149.99 (orig. $199), athleta.gap.com
