Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New PacSun Collection Is Their Most High-Fashion Yet

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are design powerhouses. Just when we stocked our closets with their eponymous clothing line and their summer collection for PacSun, we have the first look at their newest collection for the brand — and it’s their most extensive yet!

The sisters are revealing the first half of their newest +100 piece line, called “Golden Child,” on July 24 (the second half will be released on September 9). And it’s a pretty big deal for the design duo — the pieces are their most fashion-forward designs for the brand.

They were inspired by ’90s trends (which we all know Kendall is obsessed with) and incorporate a mix of minimal and sporty elements through slip dresses camis and baby tees, among other pieces.

One piece that particularly sticks out to Kylie — the slip dress. “Definitely the daisy slip dress that I wore on the shoot,” she tells PeopleStyle when asked about her favorite item from the collection. “It’s one of my favorite pieces to throw on over a tee when I head out.”

They both also serve as models for the new collection and, naturally, are styled throughout in the necklace synonymous with the ’90s, the black ribbon choker.

If you already want every piece the clothing ranges from $22.95 to $64.95, so you don’t even have to play favorites!

Which looks are you loving most?

— Colleen Kratofil