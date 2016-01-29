Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New Eponymous Clothing Line Includes - Wait for It - Crop Tops and More Skin-Baring Trends

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are officially Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-ing. The powerhouse sisters are gearing up for the launch of their “contemporary global lifestyle brand” Kendall + Kylie, and the pieces from the new collection have finally been revealed.

The sisters have been very involved with the creative direction of the collection, which includes pieces we often see them wearing — crop tops, culottes, duster jackets, second-skin skirts and more.

“This is such an exciting time for us. We’ve grown a lot in our tastes and point of view and it feels amazing being able to express that in a more sophisticated collection,” Kendall said in a statement. “This line is a true reflection of our evolving love of fashion.”



Kylie added that the depth of the collection is something she’s very proud of.

“It has been both of our dreams to be able to share our inspiration with our fans. There’s a lot of range – outfits you can wear every day, nighttime looks and some surprise statement pieces as well,” she shared.

The ready-to-wear clothing ranges in price from $68-$498. The Kendall + Kylie brand will also feature footwear, retailing from $100-$200, and all pieces will be available at retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor, Shopbop, and Revolve starting in February.

