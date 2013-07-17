Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Their Own Jewelry Line: Get an Exclusive First Look!

Between modeling, designing clothes and filming their TV show, we often wonder how the Jenner sisters have any time for homework. And now that they’re adding “jewelry designers” to their résumés, we’re officially starting to feel like we were slackers in high school.

Kendall, 17, and Kylie, 15, are following in big sister Kim’s footsteps, creating a line of jewelry with celebrity designer Pascal Mouawad, the man responsible for Nicole Richie‘s House of Harlow 1960 and Low Luv x Erin Wasson.

And also like their big sis, the Jenners definitely know their audience. All 11 pieces in their collection, Metal Haven by Kendall and Kylie, will be under $24. Starting July 29, fans will be able to shop the bright, bold styles exclusively at Nordstrom.com and BP at Nordstrom.

“We love accessories, and it’s amazing that we’re going to have our own line to be able to wear every day,” the Jenners said in a statement. “We’re so excited to partner with Pascal and Glamhouse and Nordstrom on our first jewelry collection.”

The designs center on two major themes, angel wings and spikes, and range from delicate earrings to statement-making necklaces — which all reflect the Jenner sisters’ style, a mix of girlie and edgy. “For a long time I’ve looked to expand the Glamhouse brand portfolio with a younger, more affordable line,” Mouawad says of the new collaboration. “They were truly a perfect fit for the company and I’m thrilled to partner with them.”

Tell us: What do you think of Metal Haven?