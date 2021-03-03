Kendall and Kylie Jenner Film 'Drunk Get Ready with Me' Makeup Tutorial — See Their Final Looks

The cosmetics mogul showed off her pink and yellow blush, sloppily-applied blue lipstick, sparkly pink eyeshadow and winged liner on Instagram

The Jenner sisters filmed a new makeup tutorial for Kylie's YouTube channel and an unexpected product was thrown into the mix: Kendall's new 818 Tequila.

On Tuesday night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, posted a series of photos and clips of the sister duo filming a video titled "Drunk Get Ready with Me" on her Instagram Story, and the final makeup looks aren't exactly up to par with Kendall and Kylie's usual glam.

"filming another youtube heheh #drunkgetreadywithme," the mom of one wrote alongside a photo of Kendall, 25.

Kylie then shared a photo of a bar cart adorned with three bottles of the supermodel's spirit, which launched last month and has already anonymously won tasting competitions (including the World Tequila Awards) for a variety of categories including Best Resposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

Next, Kylie posted a few videos of Kendall sporting heavy pink blush, matching eyeshadow and overdrawn lipliner after they filmed the YouTube video. In one clip, Kendall was seemingly feeling the effects of lip plumping gloss. "It's burning my tongue," she quipped. "What's in this s---?!"

The cosmetics mogul also showed off her own makeup look, which featured pink and yellow blush, sloppily-applied blue lipstick, sparkly pink eyeshadow and winged liner.

After the filming session, Kylie hopped into the passenger seat of one of her orange luxury cars as someone who appeared to be an assistant drove her to a McDonald's drive-thru.

"Honestly you guys, I haven't been to McDonald's in a really long time. The last time I went to McDonald's was like two weeks before I had my daughter. So this is really big for me because I love McDonald's."

Her order? A 10-piece Spicy Chicken McNugget, fries and cinnamon rolls!

The last special guest to appear on Kylie's YouTube channel was the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney.

In the video posted last week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul applies makeup on the Poosh founder as the two talk about their parenting styles.

"When you do someone's makeup, do you notice things about them that you never noticed?" Kardashian, 41, asks at the start of the video, to which Kylie responds, "Not really. I noticed that you and Kendall have a really similar nose and I love your noses."

The beauty mogul adds, "And you and Rob [Kardashian] look the most alike."

"Yeah, totally. I think Rob's my secret soulmate," Kardashian says.

Kardashian also gives her sister rave reviews for her makeup artistry.

"I feel so much better. Like a whole new person," she tells Kylie.

While Kardashian was in the makeup chair, Kylie took the opportunity to ask her older sister, "What is one piece of parenting advice that you would give me as a newer mom?"