Kelsey Grammer Says His Fourth Wife's Name Is Tattooed by His Crotch to Prevent Him from Cheating

Kelsey Grammer‘s fourth wife Kayte Walsh came up with an inventive way to ensure her husband keeps his marital promise of fidelity.

During a visit to Conan on Wednesday, Grammer opened up about the tattoo of Walsh’s first name he has by his crotch, revealing that it was Walsh’s idea to put the permanent ink there so that he wouldn’t cheat.

“It was more of sort of an ownership thing,” Grammer, 63, explained. “My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … [seeing] this particular piece of equipment [would see it] was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte.”

News of Grammer’s tattoo first made headlines back in 2012. Tattoo artist James Eastwood told the Chicago Sun-Times that he inked the former Frasier and Cheers star at Chicago’s Insight Studios.

The tattoo, set in blue ink with letters about half an inch tall, cost the actor $60.

Walsh was by his side during the inking. At the time, they had only been married 14 months and she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Faith Evangeline Elisa, now 6. The couple have two other children: sons Kelsey Gabriel Elias, 4, and Auden James Ellis, who turns 2 in November.

Walsh met Grammer in England when he was still married to his third wife, Camille Grammer. The former couple tied the knot in 1997 and share two children together: Mason, 16, and Jude, 13. Camille filed for divorce from Kelsey in 2010 after he told her of his affair when filming wrapped on season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Their divorce would go on to be finalized in 2011. Two weeks later, Kelsey and Walsh said “I do.”

Kelsey has said that he regretted how he handled his divorce from Camille, telling Anderson Cooper in 2012 that he wished he was honest about his affair from the get-go.

“It was the wrong decision,” he said. “I should have come home from England when I first met Kayte and said, ‘Listen, I’ve met somebody and this hasn’t been working for a long time.’ And I regret not doing that.”

“It was very painful and uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for Kayte, it was uncomfortable for all of us,” he said. “There are a ton of things that I do regret but I can’t spend my life apologizing. … We make mistakes in life, but hopefully we’re with people who know how to forgive.”

In June, Camille confessed on Twitter that the two are anything but amicable, explaining that they don’t speak.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness,” Camille, 49, wrote. “What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing.”

“We were together through his success. I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair,” she continued. “Now I don’t exist.”

Despite both moving on (Camille is currently planning a wedding to fiancé David C. Meyer), she still wishes things were different with Kelsey.

“We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him,” she wrote. “We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner.”