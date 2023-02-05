Kelsea Ballerini is golden and glowing on the Grammys red carpet.

The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for a Grammy for the best country solo performance for her album "Heartfirst," rocked an eye-catching yellow Prabal Gurung gown with a subtle, glowing glam at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is Ballerini's first Grammy nomination, though she already has a couple of CMA awards under her belt.

A simple slicked-back bun allowed the Peter Pan singer's makeup to do the talking. And though it's still technically winter for six more weeks (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil!), Ballerini's peachy coral lip and flushed cheeks, paired with her sunny gown, evoked spring sunshine.

As the face of CoverGirl, it's no surprise that the country singer's glam look was created with Covergirl makeup products. Ballerini's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at the products she used to achieve Ballernini's Grammy look.

"I wanted Kelsea's monochromatic, warm copper makeup look to complement her gorgeous sunshine yellow Prabal gown," Deenihan tells PEOPLE. She prepped Ballerini's skin with the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist, which contains rosewater and vitamin C to hydrate and brighten the skin.