Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammy Makeup Was Done Completely Using Drugstore Makeup The Grammy-nominated country singer's makeup artist reveals that she used a $10 foundation to achieve Ballerini's glowing complexion

Kelsea Ballerini is golden and glowing on the Grammys red carpet. The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for a Grammy for the best country solo performance for her album "Heartfirst," rocked an eye-catching yellow Prabal Gurung gown with a subtle, glowing glam at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is Ballerini's first Grammy nomination, though she already has a couple of CMA awards under her belt. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. A simple slicked-back bun allowed the Peter Pan singer's makeup to do the talking. And though it's still technically winter for six more weeks (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil!), Ballerini's peachy coral lip and flushed cheeks, paired with her sunny gown, evoked spring sunshine. As the face of CoverGirl, it's no surprise that the country singer's glam look was created with Covergirl makeup products. Ballerini's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at the products she used to achieve Ballernini's Grammy look. "I wanted Kelsea's monochromatic, warm copper makeup look to complement her gorgeous sunshine yellow Prabal gown," Deenihan tells PEOPLE. She prepped Ballerini's skin with the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist, which contains rosewater and vitamin C to hydrate and brighten the skin. Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Facial Mist $10; amazon.com The next step in prepping the "Half of My Hometown" singer's skin was neutralizing any redness with the Clean Fresh Skincare Correcting Serum + Moisturizer + Primer. This product is formulated with avocado and ceramides to moisturize the skin while helping to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier. It's available in four different shades designed to combat redness, dark spots, or dullness. "Fair," the shade used on Ballerini for tonight's look, is meant to cancel out redness with contrasting green pigment. Covergirl Clean Fresh Color Correcting Serum + Moisturizer + Primer $17.69; target.com Once Ballerini's skin was primed and prepped, Deenihan applied "a light veil of CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation in a mixture of shades 540 Light and 560 Medium." This lightweight foundation was created for all skin tones and types to leave a dewy, fresh finish — which is apparent in the country singer's gorgeous, springy glow. Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation $9.48; amazon.com Ballerini's warm, glowing makeup look wouldn't be complete without a layer of bronzer and blush. "To add a bronze glow to Kelsea's cheeks, I swept the CoverGirl TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer in the color 420 Warmth from her temples across her cheekbones," Deenihan tells PEOPLE. While it's technically a powdered bronzer, the TruBlend formula is highly pigmented and feels creamy to the touch. It comes in three different warming shades and was designed to feel comfortable on the skin for all-day wear. The same TruBlend formula is also available in warming blush shades, like Coral Crush, which Deenihan used above the bronzer on Ballerini's cheekbones. Covergirl TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer $7.94; amazon.com "To finish the look, we chose CoverGirl Exhibitionist Crème Lipstick in 505 Burnt Red Pepper," Deenihan shares. "I love this lipstick not only because the color is beautiful but because the formula is moisturizing and long-lasting — perfect for all-night wear!" Covergirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick $7.99; amazon.com