Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress to ACM Honors

Ballerini dedicated her award show performance to Twain, who will be presented with the ACM Poet's Award

Published on August 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini is honoring her idol and friend Shania Twain in style!

At the ACM Honors, the 28-year-old country singer was loaned the iconic dress Twain wore to the Grammy Awards in 1999 from the Grammy museum (which is currently hosting the Power of Women in Country exhibit).

"Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun," the rep said.

Before stepping out in the gown, Ballerini hinted at what was to come, reposting an Instagram Story from the Grammy Museum that read, "Sisterhood of the traveling dress...guess where @shaniatwain's #GRAMMYs dress is off too next."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kelseaballerini/2912153054461365981/?hl=en
kelseaballerini/Instagram

Twain, 56, wore the dress – a floor-length, long-sleeved turtleneck gown with sequins – to the 1999 Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal performance for "You're Still the One."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 <a href="https://people.com/tag/grammy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Grammy Awards</a> in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In March 2020, Twain spoke to Vogue about the dress for the publication's video series "Life in Looks," in which stars break down their most iconic looks over the course of their careers.

"Grammys, that's always a great night, right? That's always a wonderful moment." Twain recalled. "Very much in the Audrey Hepburn theme. This is where I really start getting, I guess, excited about being shiny and glitzy. Country music artists when I was a kid were always like, really glitzy and shiny, and I thought, 'Well, you know, I wanna be more sober than that in my style.' But oh no, once I got into sequins that was it. I've never turned back."

Shania Twain

Ballerini's style tribute to Twain was fitting, as she will be performing during the ACM Awards ceremony Wednesday night, at which Twain will be honored with the "Poet's Award." Ahead of the event, Ballerini wrote on Instagram that she was "performing for my hero tonight."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> Steps Out in Shania Twain's Dress from 1999 Grammy Win for ACM Honors

Twain has inspired a generation of country stars, including Ballerini — but the pair's relationship has transcended mentorship to friendship. According to Rolling Stone, the country singers have been tight since Ballerini joined Twain onstage to headline the Stagecoach Festival in 2017.

In November 2020, Ballerini recruited Twain to remix the hit single "Hole in the Bottle" from Ballerini's album Kelsea.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> Steps Out in Shania Twain's Dress from 1999 Grammy Win for ACM Honors
kelsea ballerini/instagram

To celebrate Twain's birthday last year, Ballerini posted a screenshot of their "the coolest text exchange in my phone," the conversation that detailed the song's origin story, according to iHeart.

Ballerini captioned the post in part : "Happy birthday to the queen herself @shaniatwain ... I'm glad we enjoyed that wine enough to do a song together. I just adore you," ending with a white heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Ballerini shared her post when the collab was first announced on her Instagram story, writing, "Just bringing this throwback moment back up because today is Shania day."

At addition to Ballerini,Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson among others will perform at the 2022 ACM Honors, held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Twain was one of the many honorees, receiving the ACM Poet's Award alongside Sonny Throckmorton.

