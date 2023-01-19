Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Got a New 'Baby' Tattoo: 'Don't Want My Mom to Kill Me'

Kelsea Ballerini's body art collection is growing.

The country music star revealed in a recent "Ask Me Anything" Instagram story, that she got a new tattoo and is scared of what her mom will do if she gets more.

A fan posed the question, "New tattoos?" in the star's anonymous-for-viewers 'AMA' box.

Ballerini replied, "i got a little wave on my hip. i've been wanting it since 2016 and just randomly one day did it. it's my fourth little baby tat. kinda want more. kinda don't want my mom to kill me."

The musician responded to the query with the backdrop of a bikini mirror pic showing the tattoo. The dainty wave sits just below the waistline of her green swimsuit bottoms.

In the photo, the star let her blonde mane hang free while she made a kiss face to the camera, completing her beach-ready outfit with small gold hoops and simple rings to match.

The small wave brings Ballerini's total tattoo count to four. The singer got her first tattoo before her country music career took off; in fact, getting it the day before her first photo shoot.

Kelsea Ballerini. Carter Smith for SHAPE

The star told Shape in 2021, "This is a story I've never told publicly. The day before my first photo shoot, I panicked because I wanted a tattoo but didn't have one yet," she said. "And I was like, What if this single ['Love Me Like You Mean It'] works and people start to follow me? Then all of a sudden, I get a tattoo. People will be like, 'She's going off the deep end.' "

So, to avoid people drawing that conclusion, she got the words "How sweet the sound" on her left forearm. To kick off her ink journey, the "Peter Pan" singer chose a meaningful tattoo with lyrics from "Amazing Grace," the first solo she ever performed at church.

"It was just this youthfully innocent way of saying, 'I've got to be who I am from the beginning of this,'" she added. "A lot of artists and public people have a persona that they step into, but I can't do that. I don't want any surprises. I just want it all to be out there."