 Kelsea Ballerini No Longer Travels with a Makeup Artist on Tour — Watch Her Glam on the Go Routine

As a country music star who's constantly on the road, Kelsea Ballerini's picked up a thing or two when it comes to creating her own glam on the go.

Less than a week away from her 10-night Heartfirst tour, The "Peter Pan" singer broke down her glam on the go routine for PEOPLE, revealing her tips and tricks to achieving the classic Ballerini look.

"I am a singer. I am not a makeup artist, but I do my best," Ballerini, 29, begins as she preps her skin with eye patches, moisturizer and depuffs her face with a PureLift Face gadget.

"I used to have someone come out with me on tour for the whole tour to do my makeup," she says. "But as I've toured more and more and I feel like I've gotten to learn from some of the best makeup artists in the world, I have picked up enough along the way where now it's something that I just enjoy having my me time doing."

Kelsea Ballerini. Patrick Tracy

She continues, "It feels meditative and I can just go in the back of my tour bus and put on a crime junkie podcast or music and just zone out and have me time. And it kind of gets me in the right headspace to go out and play a show. So that's been a fun little thing to learn over the years."

The "I Quit Drinking" singer then goes on to show how she gets glam, with a makeup routine that's entirely her own. She also shares that aside from it becoming a meditative practice, she's found that it makes her feel better by simply putting it on.

"There are some days where if I don't have something going on, I'll be sitting in the house and I just feel meh. And sometimes I'll just go play in my makeup and I'll just feel better."

"It's not because I feel like I look better, it's just because it does something where I'm like, 'Oh, okay. I got to play a little bit,' " Ballerini, who recently filed for divorce from Morgan Evans — adds.

Her relationship and perception of makeup has changed over the years as she realized it wasn't so much about changing who you were.

"When I was young I used to think that makeup was something that you used to change the way you look rather than something that you use to express yourself or enhance features that you love about yourself.

And now for me, there are days where I'm fine to go out with no makeup and I don't feel any less me or pretty, but then there are days where I look like I spent 40 hours on my face, and I probably did. And that's fun too."

She concludes, "I just think it's a way of, I don't know, just being free and playing and making yourself feel beautiful in a different way, because you already are."

Ballerini's studio album Subject to Change is set for release on Friday. On Saturday, she'll embark on her 10-night Heartfirst tour where she'll make stops in major cities like New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

For more details on Kelsea Ballerini's beauty routine, pick up the special issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.