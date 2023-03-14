Kelsea Ballerini Has On-Stage Wardrobe Malfunction Reminiscent of 'Monsters Inc.' — See the Mishap!

Kelsea Ballerini fans noticed a funny wardrobe malfunction while she was on stage mid-concert.

While performing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of her Heartfirst tour, the country music star was met with screams from her fans pointing out something awry with her outfit.

As she was singing, fans began shouting things she couldn't quite hear from the stage. She responded to the squeals, "What's wrong?" To which concertgoers yelled nearly in unison, "There's a sock!," referring to an ankle-length black and gray sock stuck to her glittering ensemble.

The sock was dangling off of her gold-beaded fringe jacket. She layered the jacket over a matching romper and complimentary gold cowboy boots.

After noticing the sock that stuck to her look, Ballerini grabbed it off of her, held it up, and said, "I feel like Sully from Monsters Inc., There's a sock on my jacket" before laughing and saying, "Guys, I'm the least cool person you've ever seen, but now, now I relate to Monsters Inc."

Ballerini then through the sock off to the side of the stage and quickly got into her next song.

She posted the clip on TikTok and Instagram with the caption, "you really never know what may happen at these shows 💀🧦😅 see y'all tonight, INDY!"

To which fans commented hilarious observations about the scene, like, "Whoever yelled "2319!" passed the vibe check 😆😆😆," "Is that a Puma sock from Costco? *she's just like us!*," and one fan even said, "Thankfully it wasn't a thong at least 😂."

This on-tour wardrobe mishap comes after the star hit a career milestone, performing on Saturday Night Live — and her new beau Chase Stokes there to show his support.

Chase Stokes/instagram

The country star, 29, tweaked the lyrics of her hit "Blindsided" so as to throw some apparent shade on her ex-husband Morgan Evans, as Stokes watched from the audience.

As Ballerini sang "Blindsided," she finished the track with a new set of lyrics that appeared to directly reference Evans' ballad "Over for You," which he released last fall in the aftermath of their split.

"Now you're saying a lot on the radio/You couldn't say it to my face/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay," she sang. "Now you're singing it loud on the radio like you're the only heart that breaks/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay."

For his part, Stokes, 30, shared a series of sweet snaps to his Instagram Story that featured him showing off his pride for his new girlfriend, whom he called "my love."

"Well s—. That was special ❤️," he wrote atop a photo of him posing outside her SNL dressing room. "Proud of you my love."