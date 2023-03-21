Kelsea Ballerini Reveals How Divorce Affected Her Physical Appearance: 'I Lost So Much Hair'

“It’s growing back, in, like, little sprouts,” she said in an emotional interview with The New York Times published Monday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 21, 2023 02:57 PM
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini on stage. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini continues to get candid about rebuilding after her divorce.

The "You're Drunk, Go Home" singer got real about how her recent divorce from Australian singer-songwriter Morgan Evans affected her physical appearance.

"I lost so much hair last year… just stress," she told The New York Times in an interview published Monday.. "It's growing back, in, like, little sprouts," she revealed.

"It's a whole thing," Ballerini said, giving insight into why she's wearing extensions. "I could've just said 'Thank you,' she said in reference to the reporter commenting on her long hair.

The singer is now fully on the mend.

Months after her divorce from fellow country star Evans, the Subject to Change singer is "right where she wants to be," a source told PEOPLE in a recent issue. "She is dating, but doesn't feel any pressure to be serious [with someone]."

Noting that the divorce was "awful for her" and she was "very upset about it," Ballerini is now in a "much better place," added the source.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards; Kelsea Ballerini attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In February, Ballerini, 29, opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about growing apart from Evans, 37, during their marriage and feeling pressure to have children.

"She feels too young to have a family," the source says. "There are things that she wants to accomplish first. She loves working and is not ready to take a break. She knows she'll meet 'the one' when the time is right."

Ballerini is dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes — who she was first linked with in January — but the romance is still casual.

"She has fun with him. They support each other's careers. She is touring right now and he has been to some of her shows. Otherwise, they see each other in L.A. where Chase lives," the source says.

On March 6, Ballerini kicked off another round of North American tour dates for her Heartfirst tour. The country star also made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 4.

