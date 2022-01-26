7 Beauty Essentials Kelly Rowland Can't Live Without

Kelly Rowland loves the products on her vanity. But when it comes to what really makes her feel beautiful, the entertainer says it's all about embracing her natural state.

"Products definitely make everything more fun, but I think that we have to know what's authentically here and how special and perfectly unique that is, and that we don't have to compare it to anyone else."

And now Rowland, who's been in the public eye for more than 25 years, is helping amplify Unilever's Embrace Y.O.U (Your Own Uniqueness) campaign in partnership with Walmart.

"It resonated with me in so many ways because I thought about myself as a kid, as a teenager, in my 20s and in my 30s, and what that journey is like," Rowland says. "It's fun at times, and it's tough at times. But there is beauty in getting to knowing yourself, and loving yourself, and embracing all of the qualities it is that you have to offer everyone."

Rowland's beauty philosophy is all about loving yourself from the inside, out. "Give yourself as many compliments as you possibly can. You start with one, you can have two. You have two, you can have four," and a little self-care goes a long way. Ahead, some of her essentials.