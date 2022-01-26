7 Beauty Essentials Kelly Rowland Can't Live Without
The entertainer and mom mixes cult-classics from the drugstore with tried-and-true, high-end finds
Kelly Rowland's Beauty Must-Haves
Kelly Rowland loves the products on her vanity. But when it comes to what really makes her feel beautiful, the entertainer says it's all about embracing her natural state.
"Products definitely make everything more fun, but I think that we have to know what's authentically here and how special and perfectly unique that is, and that we don't have to compare it to anyone else."
And now Rowland, who's been in the public eye for more than 25 years, is helping amplify Unilever's Embrace Y.O.U (Your Own Uniqueness) campaign in partnership with Walmart.
"It resonated with me in so many ways because I thought about myself as a kid, as a teenager, in my 20s and in my 30s, and what that journey is like," Rowland says. "It's fun at times, and it's tough at times. But there is beauty in getting to knowing yourself, and loving yourself, and embracing all of the qualities it is that you have to offer everyone."
Rowland's beauty philosophy is all about loving yourself from the inside, out. "Give yourself as many compliments as you possibly can. You start with one, you can have two. You have two, you can have four," and a little self-care goes a long way. Ahead, some of her essentials.
Facial Cleanser
"It's tried–and–true. I've used Noxzema since the beginning of just understanding what taking care of my skin is after trying so many things and [realizing] this one works."
Buy It! Noxzema Classic Clean Original Deep Cleansing Cream, $4; walmart.com
Body Lotion
"I was actually introduced to this years ago by my makeup artist. I was getting ready for a red carpet and something was distracting me, I can't think of what it was, but when I finally looked in the mirror my collar bone was popping and my arms were popping, and I was like, 'What did you put on me?' She's like, 'Oh, honey, Cocoa Radiant.' When the light bounces off of it, it's just like, ta-da!"
Buy It! Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Lotion, $6.50; walmart.com
Hair Styling Cream
"Years ago, Shea Moisture sent my hairstylist a bunch of stuff. She tried this on my curls – strand by strand – and each just kept coming out perfectly."
Buy It! Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie, $8.50; walmart.com
Nail Clippers
"With washing my hands on million times a day, I've been using this a lot this winter. I have it right next to my hand lotion."
Buy It! Tweezerman Stainless Steel Combo Clipper Set, $11; sephora.com
Mascara
"Let me tell you something about this mascara. I tried one time. I'd curled my lashes and put this one before I was going to put a lash on, and I looked and said, 'I'm not putting this lash on!' It just coated and extended my lashes so beautifully and naturally – and it comes off so easily."
Buy It! Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $28; kevynaucoinbeauty.com
Foundation
"For me [with foundation] it was either not enough coverage or too much coverage … Pat [McGrath] found the perfect blend of them both. This is actually my color, and it blends in beautifully with the skin – the texture of it is just like silk. I brush it on, or, sometimes I use the little sponge and push it into the skin. It's my favorite. She just nailed it, she really nailed it."
Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation, $68; sephora.com
Face Serum
"I've been with [esthetician] Shani [Darden] for almost 10 years. I was having the toughest time with my skin after I had Titan [seven years ago]. Before she sold this, she put it in a little tube for me and told me when and how to use it–she likes to educate, which I really appreciate–and my skin changed in a matter of two weeks."
Buy It! Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform, $88; sephora.com