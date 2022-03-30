Kelly Ripa's Wispy '90s Bangs Were Inspired by Pamela Anderson: 'She Bangs'

The daytime talk show host debuted a new ‘do on the Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscar special Monday

Kelly Ripa is a style chameleon!

The daytime talk show host, 51, debuted a new hairstyle on Monday during the Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscar special, showing off a beautifully tousled updo complete with wispy bangs – which were likely clip-ins – inspired by '90s icon Pamela Anderson.

"She bangs (delayed post from a long work sleep-under)," Ripa captioned a carousel of photos, in which she showed off her post-Oscars look. The mom of three looked absolutely radiant in a gorgeous metallic purple dress with dramatic sleeves and ruffle detailing, matching her eyeliner to her stunning on-air getup.

Ripa's hair stylist, Mark Ryan, posted a side-by-side comparison of the All My Children actress and Anderson, 54, in an Instagram post, showing where he got the inspiration for her look.

Fellow celebs couldn't get enough of Ripa's new 'do, with Jenna Dewan writing, "Gorgeousssssss!!!" while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna added, "Lovvvveeeeeeeee." The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan also showed his appreciation for Ripa's gorgeous hairstyle, simply chiming in with a string of red heart emojis.

In addition to talking about all things fashion at this year's Academy Awards, Ripa touched on the shocking moment when Will Smith hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane 2 joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who lives with alopecia.

Smith, 53, has since apologized for the altercation in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Monday, writing in part, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."