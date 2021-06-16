Kelly Ripa Wishes Daughter Lola Consuelos a Happy 20th Birthday with an 'Approved' Instagram Pic

Kelly Ripa made sure daughter Lola Consuelos liked the photo she chose for her Instagram birthday tribute

No embarrassing mom here! Before posting a birthday tribute for daughter Lola Consuelos on Instagram, Kelly Ripa had to make sure to get her 20-year-old's stamp of approval.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, selected a black and white image of her daughter sitting on a towel with her knees curled up to her chest as she casually looked over her shoulder. Even though Consuelos approved the pretty pic set in a tropical locale, Ripa couldn't help but poke a little fun at the size of her daughter's feet in the photo (which appeared larger thanks to the scale of the shot).

"Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️🎉🎉🎂🎂👣👣," she captioned the Instagram post.

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram; Inset:y Craig Barritt/Getty Images

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa, who shares Consuelos with husband Mark Consuelos, continued: "we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

The proud mom posted some more candid photos of Lola on her Instagram Story, including one adorable photo hugging her dad and another cuddling a dog.

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Consuelos has been candid about how she doesn't always agree with her mom's social media strategy. "Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," Lola told PEOPLE last year.

"But that's why the people follow me!" Ripa interjected. Lola replied: "I understand. But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."

The NYU student also joked about how her mom's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and how she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad. "I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa said.