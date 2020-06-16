Kelly Ripa Is Now Wearing Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Live with Kelly and Ryan: 'That's What I'm Doing'
The talk show host also shared how the family is celebrating daughter Lola Consuelos' 19th birthday
Kelly Ripa just swapped out her caftan for another comfy choice.
During Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host said her black-and-white stripped top was actually a beach cover-up, after revealing last month that she has been living in flowy caftans while cooped up inside amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I’m wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now. I just slip that over my nightgown. That’s what I’m doing,” Ripa, 49, confessed to co-host Ryan Seacrest.
She also shared that Tuesday marks daughter Lola Consuelos’ 19th birthday and told Seacrest how her family plans to celebrate: sushi (to-go, of course, due to COVID-19) and a homemade red velvet cake!
And as for her teenager daughter's top birthday request? “[Lola] told us all she wanted to do was sleep in for her birthday," Ripa said.
"She said that to you but what she meant was, 'Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold,'" Ryan jokingly replied.
"That’s a good idea," Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — said with a laugh. "That’s a really good idea."
The star got sentimental when Seacrest asked her how it feels to have a 19-year-old daughter, saying, "The days are long but the years are short… I’ve blinked and my daughter is 19 years old."
"I’m so proud of her," she added.
Ripa wrote a sweet birthday tribute to Lola on Instagram, sharing multiple baby photos of her daughter with the caption, "Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl. The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG! ♥️❤️♥️❤️❤️♥️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂."
Last month, the talk show host reflected on how much Lola's older brother Michael has grown up after his virtual graduation from New York University, sharing two sweet photos on her Instagram Story.
In the first post, a young Ripa carried baby Michael in a baby carrier strapped to her chest. The mom captioned the shot: "From this."
The next slide showed Ripa and Consuelos, 49, celebrating Michael's graduation from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. In the picture, the couple's son proudly wears a graduation cap and a T-shirt from his alma mater.
"To this!" Ripa wrote, alongside the hashtags, "#nyu #2020 #nyutisch."
The photo was also posted to Consuelos' personal Instagram. In the caption, the Riverdale star praised his son's major accomplishment and alluded to how they have been sheltering in place in the Caribbean as a family.
"Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you," Consuelos wrote. "#quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever..."