Kelly Ripa Warns People Not to Cut Bangs Recalling Her DIY Disaster: 'I've Never Gotten Over It'

With millions of Americans choosing to self-quarantine or self-isolate to combat the spread of the coronavirus, people are spending most of their time indoors.

And during Tuesday’s at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, host Kelly Ripa noted that there’s a trend happening of at-home haircuts, something she’s advising against.

“People are cutting their own bangs…they’re calling it a pandemic trend,” the 49-year-old star said. “I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom.”

Ripa then explained that she thinks the newly popular past-time is more related to consumption than boredom: “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair,” she quipped.

“I know from where I speak,” the talk show host continued. “I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it.”

“People just tend to be on their “I cut my bangs” glass of wine,” Ripa said. “They think, ‘You know what, I’ve always wanted bangs and now I’m going to do it.”

“Although the article that I’m reading doesn’t say that alcohol has anything to do with it, I’m saying that. I’m accurate,” she joked.

So, when exactly did the star cut her own bangs? There are two major possibilities.

In 1999, Ripa walked the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet wearing a strappy, sheer gown covered in sequins. And in true 90s fashion, she paired the sexy dress with a face-framing messy bun and tiny hair clips. Ripa’s long fringe bangs were the perfect, on-trend accessory and the time frame checks out.

On the other hand, the All My Children actress could’ve been remembering the side-swept bangs she sported at the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards a few years later in 2003. For the event, Ripa chose a black strappy, ruffled gown and a straight hairstyle.

While neither possibility screams “red carpet fail,” Ripa clearly regrets cutting her own bangs, even now, 22 years later.

On Sunday night, the talk show host revealed that Live! With Kelly and Ryan, would be airing remotely, as several other daytime and late-night shows begin to film from home to practice social distancing.

“So this IS happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely. What could possibly go wrong? 😬😂🙄😏,” she shared on Instagram, posting a photo of a video call with co-host Ryan Seacrest and some of the show’s producers.

Just days earlier, Ripa also joined the many other celebrities doing their part to help vulnerable communities. She and husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to aid in relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that the contribution will be allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.