Kelly Ripa Says She's Been Using Daughter Lola's Self-Tanner as Makeup While Working Remotely

Kelly Ripa is relying on daughter Lola Consuelos to get her quarantine glow on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram Live ballet session with dancer Tiler Peck on Saturday, Ripa, 49, revealed that she’s been using some of 18-year-old Lola’s beauty products to host Live with Kelly and Ryan remotely.

”I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” she said. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”

“I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” Ripa added. “So now I’m just in an 18-year-old self-tanner and workout clothes.”

The mother of three said Lola, a freshman at New York University who is currently living at home, has had some strong feelings about her famous mom’s style.

“What I have in our storage closet is bathing suits for summertime,” Ripa said. “I had a one-piece and I put it on and my daughter said, ‘Do yourself a favor and do not wear that on Instagram. I know that you think right now it’s great, but later on, I promise you will hate it.’ ”

On Live with Kelly and Ryan last week, Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest both said that they’ve run out of things to wear while working from home — so much so that Ripa is now borrowing Lola’s clothes.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she shared. “It’s gone there.”

Ripa said she’s also relying on Lola’s beauty skills while in quarantine.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she said of her soft beach waves. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak at their home with Lola and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17.

Last month, Lola made a guest cameo on her mom’s talk show and opened up about “being under lockdown” with her parents.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to her mom and Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

