Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos for Messing Up Her Thirst Trap Bikini Pic: 'Where's My Head?'

Though Kelly Ripa snapped a few hot pictures of her husband on vacation, he didn't do a very good job returning the favor

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 7, 2022 11:46 AM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty

Kelly Ripa just wanted a memory from vacation — and her husband messed it up.

While Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were vacationing in August, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host snapped a few delicious pictures of her man in the sun. See here and here. You could say these tropical photos are pretty adequate thirst traps. But when Ripa asked for Consuelos to return the favor, his photography skills didn't quite deliver.

"I've discussed this on this show many times — let's say something tragic happened to me on vacation, we would have no way of knowing that I was ever there because there's never a picture of me on vacation because I'm the photographer," Ripa told her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

It's for that reason that Ripa asked Consuelos to take a "thirst trap" picture of her in her bikini — so she could memorialize her vacation and maybe sell a few copies of her upcoming book Livewire.

Ripa made sure she was "casually lounging, not stressed out at all" for the photo, hoping to look snatched in the photo. She said on the show that Consuelos "rips the phone" from her hand, insistent on knowing what he's doing.

But when Ripa showed off the resulting photo, it's easy to see that Consuelos just slightly missed the mark. Though Ripa's orange-red bikini is in full view, as are her abs, her head is slightly cut off, prompting her to yell on the show, "Where's my head?!" She also pointed out that her "belly button is very prominent" and just overall added to the lack of thirst in this thirst trap.

Seacrest, ever the optimist, ensured her that the photo would still sell books and tried to make her feel a little bit better about the thirst trap attempt.

The couple has enjoyed a couple trips in recent months — both with their three children and without. Early in the summer, Ripa and Consuelos headed out west for an adventurous vacation sans children. She said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in July, "This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle."

"So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us!? We're your whole lives!' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids.'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">kelly ripa</a> and mark consuelos
kelly ripa/ instagram

They traveled to Utah and Colorado to hike and expend some energy, but their tropical vacation recently seemed much more chill. They both shared some snaps from their vacation, which appeared to include the whole family before their kids head back out to their independent lives.

Ripa shared a photo of her children — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 — on Instagram in late August, expressing her joy that they were all back in the house for a little bit.

"It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺#summer#vibes," she wrote, to which Consuelos replied, "Love those chickens."

