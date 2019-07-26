Kelly Ripa might have shared her best #TBT yet.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted an epic throwback photo to Instagram on Thursday — this time sharing a vintage snap of herself from her childhood.

In the snapshot, a young Ripa is seen smiling ear-to-ear as she poses for the camera while leaning against a table.

But the best part of the photo? Her hair!

Ripa’s then-long hair is tied into braided pigtails and accessorized with a giant, polka-dot bow.

“#tbt the 70s,” she wrote. “Dance 10 looks 3.”

The adorable photo quickly caught the attention of a slew of her A-list friends.

“How have you been depriving us of this one????” commented Andy Cohen, while Lisa Rinna wrote, “You have always had greatness in you.”

“Omgggggg,” added Jenna Dewan.

Of course, her husband Mark Consuelos also showed his love for the baby-faced photo. “10.. 10… always,” he wrote.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Dia Dipasupil/Getty

And speaking of babyfaces, just last week Ripa shared a photo of the Riverdale star in Capri on their honeymoon more than 20 years ago. In the shot, a young Consuelos — he would be about 25 years old at the time — stares straight into the camera with the gorgeous Italian coastline as a backdrop.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy,” Ripa, 48, captioned the photo, referencing the “old” FaceApp filter that has taken the internet by storm this week.

Consuelos, 48, commented on the photo, pointing out his very ’90s fashion choice, “Rocking that netted shirt,” then adding, “mesh rather” in another comment.

The father of three then sweetly commented on his wife’s post, “love u ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Ripa and Consuelos were married in May of 1996 after meeting on All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.