Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos took full creative control of her prom dress, leaving her parents a little surprised by the finished product.

For her senior prom, the 18-year-old worked with a tailor to design a custom emerald gown, featuring a V-neck and high leg slit. But Ripa revealed that her daughter secretly made some last-minute alterations to the dress without telling her or husband Mark.

“That’s prom,” Ripa told host Jerry O’Connell on the premiere episode of the Jerry O Show as a photo of her and her daughter at prom flashed on a screen. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back.”

Consuelos’ dress was designed by NYC-based tailor Raza Wijdan and styled by her mother’s stylist Audrey Slater.

“So that’s why the girls are fully on display,” Ripa quipped. “Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

But Ripa didn’t forget to compliment her daughter as well. “She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl.”

The talk show host also disclosed how long it took for her daughter to send an “approved” prom picture for Ripa to post on Instagram.

“Took me 20 hours to get that photo. I was like, ‘Please just give mommy one. Just one photo!’”

O’Connell went on to talk about the many pieces of parenting advice Ripa has given him, including when to give his 10-year-old daughters cell phones.

