Kelly Ripa Takes 'Pre Botox' Break to Share Her Book with Her 'True Love,' Her Dermatologist

There's a time and a place for everything, just ask Kelly Ripa.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host knows that the best time to thank your doctor for his work is while you're in the chair! She did just that when she paid a visit to dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik for a little bit of Botox.

Ripa shared a photo of herself with the doctor on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing, "Pre botox book plug with @drrobertanolik." In the cute photo, Dr. Anolik is holding two copies of Ripa's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.

In the copy that's opened for the camera, Ripa's message for the doctor is displayed. She wrote, "Dear Dr. Anolik — The true love of my life. Thank you for keeping me 5-10 years younger looking than I am. Love, Kelly XO."

The TV host may have made a stop at Dr. Anolik's office just this week for her Botox, but it wasn't the first copy of her book she bestowed upon the dermatologist.

Dr. Anolik shared on Instagram back in September that Ripa sent him a copy of her book. He opened it for an Instagram video and shared how excited he was to read it, calling it "fantastic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In her book, Ripa, 52, didn't hold back. She spilled stories about everything from her sex life with husband Mark Consuelos to working with Regis Philbin.

She also gets candid in her book about using Botox, writing that she wasn't initially into it and started using it very sparingly.

She wrote that she started using Botox "the old-fashion way — in my armpits because I was told it would help with chronic sweating."

She says that she didn't get Botox in her face until rumors of plastic surgery calmed down and she realized she "must look like s—."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

After receiving the injections, she saw an immediate difference. She writes, "All like magic the elevens in between my eyebrows vanished before my very eyes. So did my crow's feet."

"There were things that really bothered me about my appearance. I smile and laugh a lot, which is good emotionally but terrible when it comes to laugh lines," she continues. "I find it ironic that the happier a person feels, the older it can make them look."

She admits that she was "officially a convert" and still uses Botox "sparingly."

Her advice is "when it comes to the face, less is more."