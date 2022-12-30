Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is turning the other cheek to 2022.

The Emmy Award winner, 52, prepared for the New Year festivities with a "cheeky" Throwback Thursday post on Instagram from her 2020 poolside celebration with husband Mark Consuelos, in which she showed off her pert bum in a black one-piece swimsuit.

"Threw backside and had a cheeky new year," Ripa wrote in the caption. Consuelos, 51, showed his appreciation with some fire emojis in the comments section.

The couple was also met with praise from some famous friends. "You look fantastic!! Both of you," Amy Sedaris commented. "Barbie! Happy New Year!" wrote Caroline Rhea. Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna called Consuelos "zaddie," as Demi Moore and Jenna Dewan also dropped some fire emojis in the comments.

Ripa's post comes after she celebrated Christmas with her whole brood, including sons Michael Joseph, 25 and 19-year-old Joaquin Antonio, as well as daughter Lola Grace, 21, and the family's two dogs.

"Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," Ripa captioned a family photo in front of the Christmas tree.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host previously spoke to PEOPLE about becoming empty nesters with Consuelos after 25 years of marriage. "It's scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking... and quiet," Ripa said in September.

"I didn't know how to make dinner proportionally. Now, it's 10 p.m. and we'll eat." she said, adding with a laugh: "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it.

Ripa continued: "But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette. These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking. So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"