Kelly Ripa Hilariously Shows 'Real' Progression of Her Gray Roots in Quarantine

Kelly Ripa has tracked her hair changes while self-isolating during the pandemic with a weekly "roots watch"

Kelly Ripa is getting "real" about her roots.

On Saturday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, offered her Instagram followers a glimpse at the progression of her untamed roots, growing out over the course of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ripa put her own spin on the popular meme, in which celebrities use extreme images of themselves to track their mood throughout the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots? 😂 My version of the #2020Calendar is just...real…. 💆🏼‍♀️😉💋," Ripa captioned the post, which tracked her gray roots, month by month.

This isn't the first time Ripa has given an honest look at her roots.

In March, the star poked fun at the fact that she couldn't book a routine hair appointment while social distancing. “Root watch week one,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a snapshot that showed some of her root growth after having to go without a color treatment on her hair.

Later in May, Ripa showcased her progressed roots in a close-up selfie, labeled "#rootwatch week 8." The reveal came as the mom of three said on Live that she cut husband Mark Consuelos' hair after he finally gave permission. "I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself," she said at the time.

Also in May, Ripa spoke on-air about managing her grays herself from home. She explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest that the texture of her hair has also changed.

“Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she said, adding the ways she's tried to handle them: "These little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really, like, hold the gray.”

Seemingly confused, Seacrest, replied, “It looks blonde to me,” to which Ripa joked, “That’s good. That’s excellent. It’s all part of my sinister plan to fool you.”

For more on Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, or subscribe here

Image zoom Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and their kids Michael (left), Lola and Joaquin on the cover of PEOPLE's Family Issue.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," said Ripa. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."