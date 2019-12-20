Kelly Ripa Shows Off Several Ugly Christmas Sweaters on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa is getting into the holiday spirit.

The 49-year-old star and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, broke out their most festive sweaters in celebration of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, rocking several head-turning looks during Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa first kicked off the show in a blue knitted pullover that featured a dog that can flap its ears when she pushed a secret button hidden under her top.

Meanwhile, Seacrest, 44, wore a red sweater with a nutcracker drummer design that had a similar feature.

“This sweater is magic,” Ripa gushed. “If loving this sweater is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”

When Seacrest remarked that National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day was only made official in 2011, Ripa revealed that her obsession with holiday sweaters began “way before that” — when she was just a child.

“If you’ve grown up in my house, you always had a holiday sweater,” she shared. “We would never call them ugly sweaters because we wore them year-round.”

The two co-hosts also coordinated in matching green jumpers with a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer design that lit up for their interview with Julia Stiles.

Ripa later changed into a blue sweater that read “Yeti to Party” for to play “Guess What’s in the Blender?!” with actor Scott Wolf.

During the segment, Ripa, Seacrest and Scott, 51, sampled mystery concoctions made with classic holiday dishes like roasted turkey and pecan pie.

The two co-hosts ended the show wearing more traditional Christmas sweaters that spelled out their respective names for a holiday fashion pageant. Rip and Seacrest wore coordinating red and green tops as they judged audience members’ festive costumes.

Earlier this month, Ripa opened up to PEOPLE about her holiday plans, sharing that her number one priority is spending time with family. “Time is really the thing we value,” she said.

“We try not to deviate from how we were raised,” she said, noting that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were both taught to appreciate “the stuff that you cannot buy, which is being together.”

Ripa added, “They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time. So time is really the thing we value.”