Kelly Ripa Shows Off Grays as She Jokes About 'Desperately' Needing a Haircut

The TV host opened up about her hair woes on Thursday's Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa has had it with her hair!

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the TV personality, 49, spoke candidly with her co-host Ryan Seacrest about her at-home hair journey. While introducing the show, Seacrest, 45, complimented Ripa on her new ponytail hairstyle leading her to reveal the thought behind the look.

"I need a haircut desperately," said Ripa. "I’ve been trimming it myself with kitchen scissors but I really want to lop it off. I want to give myself a bob, but the scissors are just too dull. It’s too risky, it’s just too risky."

Last week, in a segment about how to cut men's hair at home, Ripa volunteered to cut her oldest son Michael's hair as an example. She gave him a trim using her kitchen scissors, which she has admitted to using to trim her own hair over the last several weeks.

While taping the show remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ripa has shared some of her at-home beauty secrets, including borrowing her daughter Lola Consuelos' clothes and self-tanner. "I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” Ripa said. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”

Although Ripa does not have access to her normal hair and makeup artists, Lola recently stepped in to fill at least on of those roles. In April, Ripa showed off a head of blonde waves courtesy of a TikTok hack that her daughter found.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe. She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie,” Ripa told her co-host. “And my daughter did my hair!”