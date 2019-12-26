Kelly Ripa Shows Off Sequined Holiday Outfit in Selfie Videos by the Christmas Tree

The Christmas tree wasn’t the only thing sparkling in the Consuelos household this holiday.

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa was just as festive as her ornaments, wearing silver, embellished babydoll Mary Jane pumps, along with a glittery red pleated skirt.

Ripa, 49, completed the look with a sequin Santa Claus sweater and a red berry headband.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host showed off the ensemble in a series of “selfie videos” shared on her Instagram Story, which was accompanied by the song “Edward Scissorhands: Introduction Titles” by Geek Music.

In a different video, Ripa smiled in front of her lit Christmas tree, writing over the clip, “That’s right. Selfie videos so I know I was here.”

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated Christmas in the mountains. She posted a sweet photo of the couple in their pajamas in front of their tree.

The mother of three also revealed a gift she received from her youngest child, son Joaquin, 16: a small painting of the moon on a miniature canvas. For his dad, Joaquin painted a mountain range.

“Best gift from favorite third child,” she captioned the photo. (The couple also shares daughter Lola, 18, and son Michael, 22.)

Ripa also posted videos of her and Consuelos hitting the slopes, and the Riverdale actor posted a video of himself driving a snowblower outside.

“My new gift?” he wrote.

And alongside a selfie of the pair on a ski lift, Ripa wrote, “Naughty and nice.”

Earlier this month, Ripa unveiled the family’s holiday greeting card on her ABC talk show, showing off Lola’s trendy silk slip dress in the photos, which were taken during their photo shoot for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue earlier this year. Lola, a freshman at New York University, paired the dress with strappy heels and gold bracelets.

Ripa excitedly shared the Christmas card on Live, telling co-host Ryan Seacrest that it was the first time in 22 years she appeared in the photos.

“I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too,” she said, proudly showing off the creative pictures, which were taken by photographer Miller Mobley.

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Ripa said. “The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy.”

She also shared the cards on Instagram, writing, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”