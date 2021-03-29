Kelly Ripa Shares Sexy Shirtless Throwbacks of Husband Mark Consuelos Ahead of His 50th Birthday

Kelly Ripa resurfaced some steamy, shirtless photos of her husband Mark Consuelos just a few days before the actor celebrates his 50th birthday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, decided to bring back some sexy pics of her man for some fun #ThrowbackSunday posts on her Instagram Story. In the first shot, Consuelos, 49, kicks back in a chair on the beach and snapped a seductive selfie wearing nothing more than some swim trunks. Ripa decorated the pic with a sparkly sticker that read, "Sexy."

kelly ripa, mark consuelos Image zoom Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Another photo showed the actor smiling shirtless on a beach, and as Ripa zoomed out on the image, the actress can be seen tying a colorful, floral-patterned sarong around her husband's waist. After she styled the sarong on her man, Ripa took a photo of him modeling it with some sunglasses, which she shared in another Instagram Story post.

kelly ripa, mark consuelos Image zoom Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

kelly ripa, mark consuelos Image zoom Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

kelly ripa, mark consuelos Image zoom Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Earlier in the weekend, Ripa shared another photo where she shared a sweet kiss with her husband by the ocean.

"#fbf 2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂," said the star, who looked forward to Consuelos' 50th birthday on March 30.

Ripa hasn't been shy about showing Consuelos lots of PDA on social media or posting sexy photos of her man for fans to see. In December, she revealed that she got a throw pillow printed with a steamy shot of her man wearing black swimming trunks and sunglasses as he relaxes on an inflatable pool float.

mark consuelos Image zoom Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

While Ripa and Consuelos have always been open on social media, their daughter Lola Consuelos feels a little differently about their playful exchanges online.