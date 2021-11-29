Kelly Ripa definitely got it from her mama!

Kelly Ripa Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Her Mom in Throwback Photo: 'Shoutout to Mom's Hair'

This Thanksgiving, Kelly Ripa gave thanks to the the special woman in her life with a retro throwback photo that made us do a double-take.

In a "Flash Back Friday" Instagram post, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a pic of her mother, Esther Ripa, holding her as a toddler and sporting a gravity-defying beehive hairdo.

"#fbf especially grateful for this gorgeous lady," Kelly, 51, captioned the pic. "Special shoutout to mom's hair. Thankful it never collapsed during a single thanksgiving 🙏🏼🦃🎉."

Kelly's celebrity friends chimed in in the comments section with Lisa Rinna writing, "This hair commitment is really next level 🙏🏼✨." Kate Hudson remarked, "Omg! Her hair is EVERYTHING!!!"

But others took notice of the other must-see moment — their uncanny resemblance. "Omg she looks exactly like u!! ❤️," Katie Couric wrote. While actress Caroline Rhea added, "I thought it was you."

"Resemblance is stunning ( and that little turkey on her lap 😘 ), " ABC journalist David Muir commented. While Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos added a string of red heart emojis.

Kelly has shared a slew of throwback pics over the years highlighting her lookalike features with her mother. In March, the talk show host shared side-by-side photos of Esther circa 1980 and Kelly pictured at the Angel Ball in 2005 boasting similar profiles.

In June, Ripa wished her "favorite lady on Earth" a happy birthday on Instagram with several shots throughout the years from the '70s to present day. "Mom i love you as much as you love hats and wigs!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉," Kelly captioned the carousel.

Kelly shared one other throwback shot this Thanksgiving of her parents on their wedding day in 1962, writing that she's "especially thankful for my ♥️♥️'s Essie and Joe, aka mom and dad."

She joked that the burst of throwbacks to her Instagram was because she was "combing through family photos and old vendettas" as part of her "pre-Thanksgiving workout."

After all, fans now know she had plenty of time in the day for her pre-dinner fitness after she explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest on-air that Thanksgiving dinner should be eaten at dinner time — not the afternoon.

"I do not understand everyone's obsession with having Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m.," she said. "Then you're hungry at 6 p.m and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m, and then you're eating, and then you're binging, and then you're having leftovers, and then God forbid you don't make a turkey soup the next day, and then you have to make your turkey omelet the [next] morning..."