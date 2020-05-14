Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing Hair Clips to Hide Her Gray Roots During Quarantine

The talk show host has been very vocal about having naturally gray hair while social distancing amid the coronavirus

Kelly Ripa has found a new way to disguise her grey hair.

The talk show host, 49, accidentally forgot to take her hair clips out before Thursday’s at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which sparked another conversation about her grown-in roots: "I'm just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” she quipped.

“Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she said.

Image zoom Live with Kelly and Ryan

The star has been wearing clips recently to help tame the rough gray strands. “Shese little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really like, hold the grey.”

Seemingly confused, Seacrest, 45, replied, “It looks blonde to me.”

Image zoom Live with Kelly and Ryan

“That’s good. That’s excellent. It’s all part of my sinister plan to fool you,” Ripa joked.

On Monday, the star gave fans an update on her noticeably grown-in gray roots on her Instagram Story, writing "#rootwatch week 8" over a photo of her natural color.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram. Inset: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ripa has documented her root journey for the past few months, as social distancing restrictions have prevented her from getting her blonde hair touched-up.

The TV personality also revealed that husband Mark Consuelos finally let her cut his hair ⁠— but made her promise not to share it online. "I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself," Ripa said.