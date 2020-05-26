The talk show host said her eye infection has "taken on a life of its own"

Kelly Ripa Says She's Been Hiding a Stye in Her Eye with Makeup for Weeks: 'I Deserve an Emmy'

Kelly Ripa is perfecting her makeup skills during quarantine.

On Tuesday's at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host, 49, revealed she’s been covering up a stye with concealer for nearly four weeks while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic — and she’s pretty proud of herself!

"I also deserve a special Emmy for special effects makeup," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest, after the pair discussed their primetime Emmy nominations. "I've never had a stye before…About three or four weeks ago, one popped up. And, you know, [I] called the doctor. He said there’s really nothing to do."

The star has been using ointment and a warm compress for the ailment, but the at-home remedy hasn’t exactly been working. "It has now taken on a life of its own, a shape of its own," she shared, adding that even her doctor was surprised by the severity of it.

“I have FaceTimed my dermatologist, who said, ‘Whoa! That’s crazy!’” Ripa said.

Seacrest, who saw a photo of the eye infection before Ripa applied concealer, had a similar reaction — he told his co-host her “special effects design is fantastic” after seeing how well she hides it on camera.

“Does it feel like you’re wearing a fedora on your eyelid?” he joked. To which Ripa replied, “I feel like I’m wearing a baseball cap. A baseball cap is on my eye.”

She continued, “Here’s what’s interesting: my dermatologist said, ‘Have you been wearing makeup?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Really? Because I saw you on the show and you had makeup on.’ And I said, ‘Well, I had to conceal it, otherwise people will see this other person growing out of my eye'."

Ripa then asked her viewers to suggest at-home remedies for her stye, saying she will test them out for the show since she’s an “amateur dermatologist.”

“I don’t have my medical degree, but I am a dermatologist,” the television personality joked.

