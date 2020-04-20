Kelly Ripa’s quarantine hair journey continues.

During Monday’s at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old talk show host revealed that she cut her hair with kitchen scissors while cooped up inside amid the coronavirus. But don’t worry — she refrained from giving herself bangs.

“I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Ripa told husband Mark Consuelos, who debuted a new mustache while stepping in for Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on Monday.

“I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s…”

Consuelos, 49, interjected: “I would have stopped you.”

The Riverdale star admitted he was a little nervous about his wife’s DIY haircut because she used large scissors they had lying around the house instead of a sharp pair designed for styling.

“I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang,” he added.

The pair also discussed Consuelos’s new facial hair (and the fact that his teenage kids don’t approve of it): “They say I look like an aging porn star,” he said.

“You know my dad had a mustache. And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back,” the actor shared. “Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”

Ripa sweetly replied , “I can take it or leave it, I like it both ways.”

Aside from her at-home trim, the TV personality has also discussed her hair coloring situation — specifically her gray roots — several times over the past few weeks. On the contrary, Ripa revealed that her husband, “doesn’t have a gray hair on his head.”

“Anybody that follows me on Instagram knows that [my hair] is sprayed,” the star continued, referencing the #RootWatch weekly updates on her Instagram Story. “And you can kind of see it forcing. It wants to show you. It wants you to see the reality. There, I did it.”

“Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” Consuelos replied. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.”

“Which is probably by the end of the week,” she quipped.

As for the self-tanner she’s been borrowing from 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos? Ripa is “running out” but explained that “you can extend your self-tanner by putting it in your moisturizer.

“So yeah, you’ll get to see my gray hair any second now,” she concluded.

