Kelly Ripa Says She Likes Wearing Her Hair in a Ponytail: 'It's Like a Face Lift'

Ryan Seacrest is a fan of the sleek low ponytail.

“You always comment that you like my hair when I pull it back,” Ripa said, instantly reminding us of an awkward lunchroom interaction between Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) in the iconic teen comedy.

Ripa, who usually styles her blonde hair in loose waves, decided to switch up her look for Friday's show: All this time I’ve been using it as crutch to hide my face,” she joked. “If you pull it back tight enough it’s like giving yourself a face lift.”

She went on to explain that both she and her co-host have coarse texture, before clarifying that she came to that conclusion through observations, not by running her fingers through Seacrest’s hair.

"Our hair doesn’t grow long, it grows out," Ripa added. "It grows wide."

This isn’t the first time the Live stars have talked about their hair on-air — earlier this week, Seacrest was quick to call out Ripa for wearing hair clips (after she described his plaid outfit of the day as "lumbersexual”).

"By the way, by the way, you have a barrette. You have a clip," he said. "Oh my clips are still in? Jeez. You know," she replied as she took them out of her hair.

Seacrest fired back: "De-clip yourself! You would think someone would tell you!"

The light-hearted moment marked the second time Ripa has accidentally left her clips in her hair while taping the morning talk show. But since she hasn't been able to get her roots dyed while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ripa took the mistake in stride and used the barrettes to conceal her grays.

"I'm just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” she quipped.

The star, who’s been very vocal about embracing her natural gray color over the past few months, also opened up to Seacrest about the texture of her hair changing since she's been staying at home.

“Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” Ripa said.