Kelly Ripa Says Fans Approach Her with Unsolicited Advice on Her Hair: 'I Didn't Ask You'

Kelly Ripa is addressing the unsolicited comments on her appearance.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host, 51, shared a message for those who choose to "weigh in" on her hairstyle of choice.

The conversation began after her cohost Ryan Seacrest revealed that he briefly grew out his hair for an Oscars performance that would be taped hours later. He added that he planned to cut his hair shorter after filming the special, receiving a resounding "awww" from the audience.

Seacrest, 47, responded, "We'll survive, it'll be fine," prompting Ripa to wonder if people frequently share their thoughts on his hair.

The American Idol alum asked Ripa for clarity as she explained, "People weigh in on my hair in a way, it's like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't ask you.' "

"I thought you meant at the store, like, do people come and weigh in?" Seacrest replied.

"No, people do!" Ripa stated. "They come up in the store and they're like, 'I like your hair this length,' and I'm like, [gives the thumbs-up sign]."

Appearing to be a fan of her reaction, Seacrest urged, "Please continue to do that to Kelly."

She added, "I'm like, 'I have no comparison for your hair, but I assume it looks pretty great every day.' "

Producer Michael Gelman chimed in and said it's not unusual for viewers to "write in" with their opinions of Ripa and Seacrest's hairstyles.

"The height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair — both of you," Gelman, 60, said, adding that fans don't have much to say about his hair.

"Not much to talk about," he quipped.

Ripa is no stranger to candidly speaking about her hair. She admitted on the daytime talk show last month that she tried to hide her gray roots.

"During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Claus white," she revealed.

"But in real life, I go, 'Oh, I look great with gray hair, you can barely tell,' " she joked while shaking her head.

After dabbling with going gray, Ripa said Cher's vow to never go gray, inspired her to stick with blonde.

"Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her. She is not caving in, she doesn't care about the trend — you know, people are embracing their gray hair all over the place. Everybody's embracing their gray hair," Ripa explained.