Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Is 'Constantly' Giving Her Style Advice: 'Don't Wear That!'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Kelly Ripa says that her 21-year-old daughter doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing fashion pointers

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Carly Breit
Published on September 28, 2022 02:33 PM
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Photo: Miller Mobley

Behind every great woman, there is a daughter telling her to change her outfit.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Kelly Ripa discusses her new book: Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, in which she shares personal essays about her career, motherhood, marriage and more.

When discussing motherhood with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old talk show host reveals that her daughter Lola, 21, isn't shy about offering style advice.

"Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Ripa says, quoting Lola's candid approach. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Lola Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos. Taylor Hill/WireImage

It seems as though the mother-daughter duo both offer beauty and style advice to one another.

In 2019, the family including Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos and sons Michael, 25 and Joaquin, 19, sat down for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Issue, in which they discussed beauty and style advice.

"What is the one thing I've always told you?" Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected, "Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I'm so right about that."

While Lola might have some advice when it comes to her mother's style, Ripa seems to be a big fan of her daughter's personal style choices.

The Consuelos family spoke to PEOPLE again in 2020 for the inaugural Family Issue, and Ripa and Lola discussed sharing clothes and body confidence.

"If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence," Ripa said to her daughter.

And while Ripa and her daughter have a strong bond, the mom of three also shares stories in her new book about the more difficult side of parenting.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> Cover Rollout
Miller Mobley

In the memoir, Ripa recalls when Lola threw a "rager" at their home. The talk show host explained that shortly after Lola moved into her NYU dorm, she snuck back into the family's Manhattan apartment while they were out of town and threw a party on the roof.

Ripa and Consuelos caught Lola in the act due to motion detectors and for her punishment, Ripa wrote, "Mark decided that she should be punished by living at said home instead of her dormitory for her freshman year ... I explained to Mark that his idea only punished me. My plan, however, was inspired: 'Let's change the locks.'"

Additional reporting by Carly Breit
Related Articles
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Recalls When Daughter Lola Threw a 'Rager' at the Family's Home in Book Excerpt
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says Becoming an Empty Nester with Husband Mark Consuelos Was 'Shocking... and Quiet'
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Gets Candid About Everything — from Marriage and Sex to Botox and Regis
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'
Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Enjoys Morning Playdate with Andy Cohen's Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Two Cuties'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos for Messing Up Her Thirst Trap Bikini Pic: 'Where's My Head?'
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos
Proud Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Hype Up Daughter Lola's Upcoming Debut Single
Kelly Ripa's children
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her 3 Kids: 'Back in the Nest for a Couple of Weeks'
lola consuelos prom dress
Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Turning 21 with 'Last Hurrah' Overseas Before She's 'Off the Family Nipple'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos's 'Big Hat Energy' in Tropical Pic with Special Nod to Daughter Lola
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation: 'Mi Amor'
Kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Says Youngest Son Joaquin Consuelos Got His Driver's License: 'Big Day in Our House'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Do Rock Climbing 'Couples Therapy': 'Love on the Rocks'
kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Reveals Daughter Lola's Name Was Inspired By Barry Manilow's 'Copacabana'