Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Is 'Constantly' Giving Her Style Advice: 'Don't Wear That!'

Behind every great woman, there is a daughter telling her to change her outfit.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Kelly Ripa discusses her new book: Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, in which she shares personal essays about her career, motherhood, marriage and more.

When discussing motherhood with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old talk show host reveals that her daughter Lola, 21, isn't shy about offering style advice.

"Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Ripa says, quoting Lola's candid approach. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

It seems as though the mother-daughter duo both offer beauty and style advice to one another.

In 2019, the family including Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos and sons Michael, 25 and Joaquin, 19, sat down for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Issue, in which they discussed beauty and style advice.

"What is the one thing I've always told you?" Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected, "Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I'm so right about that."

While Lola might have some advice when it comes to her mother's style, Ripa seems to be a big fan of her daughter's personal style choices.

The Consuelos family spoke to PEOPLE again in 2020 for the inaugural Family Issue, and Ripa and Lola discussed sharing clothes and body confidence.

"If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence," Ripa said to her daughter.

And while Ripa and her daughter have a strong bond, the mom of three also shares stories in her new book about the more difficult side of parenting.

In the memoir, Ripa recalls when Lola threw a "rager" at their home. The talk show host explained that shortly after Lola moved into her NYU dorm, she snuck back into the family's Manhattan apartment while they were out of town and threw a party on the roof.

Ripa and Consuelos caught Lola in the act due to motion detectors and for her punishment, Ripa wrote, "Mark decided that she should be punished by living at said home instead of her dormitory for her freshman year ... I explained to Mark that his idea only punished me. My plan, however, was inspired: 'Let's change the locks.'"