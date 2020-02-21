Kelly Ripa Says Her Daughter Lola Consuelos Is Wearing This Throwback Fashion Look

Lola Consuelos embracing one of the coolest retro fashion trends of 2020.

During Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, host Kelly Ripa revealed that her 18-year-old daughter (with husband Mark Consuelos) has been rocking ’80s-inspired “painter’s pants.”

“Painter’s pants. Peg-rolling the jeans. All cyclical,” her co host Ryan Seacrest replied, during a conversation about fashion trends. “Everything is old is new, you always hear that. A lot of the fashion from the ’80s came back. The ’90s have come back. Like the track suits with the cuffed bottoms and all of those fashions.”

Lola often shows off her nostalgic wardrobe on Instagram, posting photos in denim jackets, cropped cardigans, high-waisted jeans and, yes, painter’s pants!

The laid-back style — also called “carpenter pants” and carried by trendy retailers like Everlane, ASOS and FRAME — are usually straight-leg with a high-waisted silhouette and made from thick cotton twill or corduroy fabric for the perfect utility-inspired look.

In December, Lola shared several snaps from a trip to Egypt with boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. In one post, the 18-year-old posed with Fahmy wearing cream-colored painter’s pants, a black tee and a white cardigan: “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Lola shared an Instagram mirror selfie wearing the perfect winter outfit: a pair of black zip-up leather pants and a cute baby blue ‘90s-inspired cropped cardigan with a black tank worn underneath. She accessorized the look with a royal blue handbag and styled her long brown hair down and natural.

“She’s back💙” Lola captioned the photo, which she snapped inside a gorgeous white marble bathroom.

“You look like your Mama!” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While a second said, “Stunning!!!”