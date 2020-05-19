After taking a break from Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest returned Tuesday wearing what Kelly Ripa described as a "lumbersexual" outfit

Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Ryan Seacrest's 'Lumbersexual' Look - and He Calls Out Her Hair Clips!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had some hilarious lighthearted banter about each other's appearances on Tuesday morning's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

When Ripa, 49, saw Seacrest, 45, dressed in a blue and black plaid-printed short-sleeved button-up, she couldn't help but jokingly call him out for his "lumbersexual" style.

"Is that what this is?" Seacrest asked her.

"It is. It's lumbersexual," Ripa answered. "I've used it [in the past] and people told me I was correct [by saying] when you rock a modified lumberjack slash city slicker look like you're rocking right now it's called lumbersexual."

Taking it in stride, Seacrest replied, "Did not know that!"

Before the co-hosts moved on to discuss a different topic, Seacrest pointed out to Ripa that she seemed to have forgotten to remove her hair clips before they started filming.

"By the way, by the way, you have a barrette. You have a clip," he said. "Oh my clips are still in? Jeez. You know," she replied as she took them out of her hair.

Seacrest fired back: "De-clip yourself! You would think someone would tell you!"

Image zoom Live with Kelly and Ryan

This isn't the first time that Ripa's accidentally left her clips in her hair while taping the morning talk show. But since she hasn't been able to get her roots dyed while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ripa took the mistake in stride and used the barrettes to conceal her grays.

"I'm just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” she quipped.

The star, who’s been very vocal about embracing her natural gray color over the past few months, also opened up to Seacrest about the texture of her hair changing since she's been staying at home. “Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” Ripa said.

She's been wearing clips recently to help tame the rough gray strands. Ripa explained, "These little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really like, hold the gray."

Ripa also made sure viewers of the show know that it's not "harder" than people think to do a TV show from home every day.

After a few people critiqued her makeup last week, the TV personality made it clear on air that right now, her appearance is the least of her worries.

"I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don’t matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter," Ripa said.

Seacrest then told his co-host that "once in awhile" some viewers say the duo looks "shiny in our DIY show process," but Ripa quickly shut down the remark.