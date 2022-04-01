Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I'm just going to sculpt your eyebrows," Kelly Ripa told Ryan Seacrest, before proceeding to pull her April Fools' trick

Kelly Ripa Gives Ryan Seacrest the Trendy 'Eye-Bro' Makeover — and He's Shocked by the Results!

Ryan Seacrest will think twice before letting Kelly Ripa anywhere near his brows!

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host, 47, was pranked by the mother of four in a hilarious April Fools' Day bit that left him thinking she had shaved his eyebrows completely off.

It all started when Ripa told Seacrest about "the eye-bro," the latest trend in mens grooming she swore she had just done to husband Mark Consuelos.

Of course, "the eye-bro" is completely made up, but Seacrest didn't know that. Excited to see what it looked like, he willingly let Ripa take an eyebrow razor to his face, exclaiming he trusted her "implicitly" to give him the fresh new look.

"I'm just going to trim your eyebrows a little bit in a trend they're calling 'the eye-bro,' " Ripa told him. "It's not going to take off a lot. I'm just going to sculpt your eyebrows. Lean back and close your eyes!"

Seacrest did have questions. "Do you have an image to see what I'm in store for?" he asked. "Will you be able to visibly see the difference? Will it be to my benefit?" But Ripa kept him at bay.

"I think it'll be to your benefit, just hold still," she told him. "Don't move. You don't get to see until I say open your eyes!"

kelly ripa Credit: Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ripa then proceeded to trace Seacrest's eyebrows with the eyebrow razor, its plastic protective covering still on. She then handed him an iPad to see his refection, which Seacrest gladly gazed into not realizing the camera had a filter equipped to it that made one appear as those they had no eyebrows.

"Wait, they've disappeared?! Have they disappeared?" a confused Seacrest asked, turning to the Live cameramen for help. "Give me a tight shot! Did I lose my eyebrows?"

"They're not completely gone!" a sly Ripa responded.

"What did you do!?" he responded. "It looks like they're gone!"

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest April Fool's Credit: Live with Kelly and Ryan

Eventually, executive producer Michael Gelman let Seacrest in on the joke. "April Fools! It's a filter!" he said.

His revelation let Seacrest frustrated. "What an idiot I am to not realize that anything weird wold be April Fools like I said at the top of the show!" the radio broadcaster said. "That just shows you how vain I am — I wanted a free improvement on my face and I thought Kelly was going to give it to me!"

A while Ripa fooled Seacrest, she assured him it wasn't her idea. "I did not want to do it," she said. "Just so you know, I did not want to do this dumb trick. This is a hostage situation!"

Seacrest clearly had no hard feelings. "You were a great actress," he said. "[You were] committed to it."