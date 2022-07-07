In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa shared why she treasures the risqué photo her husband Mark Consuelos snapped on their honeymoon

Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She's 'So Grateful' for the Topless Photo She Took on Her Honeymoon

Kelly Ripa is remembering her honeymoon days fondly.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa shared her distaste for nude beaches after her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, asked her whether or not she'd visit one.

"No, no. Eww. Let me state on behalf of everyone who has ever seen me naked: eww," she responded, looking into the camera for emphasis.

She did, however, show her gratitude for the sexy, skin-baring moment her husband, Mark Consuelos managed to capture on their honeymoon.

"But I did go topless on my honeymoon and I'm so grateful — I'm so, so grateful," she shared, referring to a candid snapshot Consuelos took of her napping topless.

"I was like, 'How could you take that photo of me? The man at the photo mat saw me naked! And Mark's like, 'Yeah, okay, because he's zoning in on your…'," she recalled of her husband's nonchalant response in comparison to her surprised one.

Yet, Ripa revealed that it's still a relic that she treasures. "Do you know that I often rifle through the shoebox and I go, 'Well just remember! It used to look like this!'" she said.

The television host, 51, has always been open about her and Consuelos' sweet relationship.

"This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle," she told Seacrest, 47. "So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us!? We're your whole lives!' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids.'"

"As it turns out, we had the time of our lives. There was some work involved in this trip but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing," she said. "We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah. It is luxury. It's like, the kind of trip we would take without kids." she added.

On May 1, the couple celebrated their 26th birthday anniversary (they eloped in 1996 after meeting each other on the set of All My Children the year before), each sharing Instagram posts filled with love for the occasion.

