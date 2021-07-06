The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host couldn't help but interject when commenters questioned why her foot looked like it was missing in a family photo

Kelly Ripa Responds to the 'Weirdos' Who Think She's Missing a Foot in Her Family Photo

Kelly Ripa won't be de-feet-ed by "weirdo" commenters who are obsessed with an optical illusion in her most recently family Instagram post.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 50, shared multiple photos from her "delayed" European vacation with husband Mark Consuelos, their three children — Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18 — and members from Mark's side of the family, including his sister Adriana and her three daughters. After she posted, some internet commenters noticed that one of Ripa's feet appeared to be missing in a group family shot where everyone posed together wearing white.

"This is crazy but where are your feet?" one person asked. Another commenter wrote, "Why does Kelly only have one foot?"

Upon returning home to New York City from their vacation, a jetlagged Ripa couldn't help but respond to the "weirdos" who pointed out her apparent missing foot.

"I don't know, maybe I'm just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?" Ripa asked Consuelos on a video shared on her Instagram Story.

Without missing a beat her husband replied, "It looks like you're missing a leg."

"Well obviously I'm not because there it is in the other photos," Ripa answered. "Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There's another foot there, it's just crossed over. "

With a laugh, Consuelos said, "Maybe they don't have the zoom function on their phones."

Ripa ended the video by simply saying: "You guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it."

Ripa and Consuelos's extended family originally planned to take their vacation to celebrate the graduations of her eldest son and niece, but the plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷," Ripa joked. She posted three photos of the group looking happy and relaxed, posing in all-white outfits on a boat, smiling on the beach and touring a local attraction.

