The Live with Kelly and Ryan host said her mane got "insanely long and thick" during quarantine because she didn't style it as frequently

Kelly Ripa Says It Felt 'Incredible' to Get Her Hair Colored for the First Time Post-Quarantine

"I got my hair colored and styled and it felt incredible just to have it really done," Ripa, 49, told Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday during their first in-studio taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan since the pandemic hit.

"Walk me through it when you say you had it done," Seacrest asked Ripa. "You had foil? You had paint? You had one of those helmet blow dryers?"

Ripa replied, "So we did the base coat. We did the foils. We did the hair dryer. The whole thing. It felt very safe."

She went on to explain how things were a little bit different now that new safety measures were put in place at hair salons to curb the spread of coronavirus. "Well I had the mask on first. What’s interesting is you’ve got your mask on and then you have to move the straps of the mask so you can get all of the — apparently my neck is very hairy," Ripa laughed.

Since it's been months since Ripa last got a professional hairstyling or color, she also said she noticed that her mane has felt healthier than ever before. "It has gotten insanely long and thick. It’s like I forgot how much hair I had because I had been putting pieces in and clipping [extensions] in," she explained. "This is all my hair. And it’s like incredibly long and thick and I think it’s from not styling it, not coloring it."

Ripa jokingly added that her low-maintenance at-home hair routine during quarantine might have had something to do with her new hair texture as well.

"So there’s something to be said about shooting your show through a computer screen at home and not washing your hair and styling it everyday. My hair is curly too which I forgot because I spent so much time blowing it out only to put curls back into it. But it’s actually very, very wiry hair," the TV host said.

In May, Ripa spoke on-air about managing her grays herself from home.

“Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she said, adding the ways she's tried to handle them: "These little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really, like, hold the gray.”

She even poked fun at her grays by taking part in a viral meme where people use extreme images of themselves to track their mood throughout the pandemic. In hers, Ripa gave her followers a glimpse of the month by month progression of her gray roots.