Kelly Ripa Is Done Wearing Skinny Jeans and Mark Consuelos Approves: 'I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans'

Like many others who hunkered down at home and found themselves trading sweats for workwear amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos experienced the highs and lows of dressing in pre-pandemic pieces again.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa's husband of 25 years, Consuelos, filled in for co-host Ryan Seacrest, where they got into the topic of "shopping" out of their closets.

"I'm very excited. I fit into my jacket that I haven't been able to fit into my jacket since we started this whole madness a year and a half ago," Consuelos said.

Adding, "I started shopping in my closet again." To which Ripa replied, "Isn't that that the best?"

While Ripa says when she looks at Consuelos she "doesn't see" that he may have trouble fitting into certain items like a suit he tried on the other day, he concurred: "Yeah, we're all going through it."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

For Ripa, the pandemic meant taking time to finally to purge certain pieces from her closet.

"Do you know what I finally did? I finally parted with things that were just a pipe dream," she said. "You know what I mean? Where you're like, 'I'm not doing it anymore? This is a thing of the past. This is never going to happen for me again and TikTok says it's inappropriate for me to wear these things.'"

But that doesn't mean everything that's old was tossed.

"I have clothing that is older than my kids and they are some of the best pieces of clothing I have," Ripa shared. "I will never part with them even if it means I have to have them restitched at times. Sometimes I have to have them let out, sometimes I have to have them taken in, which is celebratory. But I never part with anything, ever — that's not begging to be parted with. I don't need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans. One of the blessings from Covid."

Thankfully, that style is also husband approved: "I like your boyfriend jeans," said Consuelos.

The couple, who share three kids, sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 and daughter Lola, 20, know how to work and enjoy downtime together.

Earlier this month, Consuelos shared a sweet selfie of the couple during a special date night outing.

"Table for 2," the former Riverdale actor captioned the cute photo of the pair, adding, "Date night with my fave."

He also shared a series of beachside shots in October to wish Ripa a happy birthday, calling her his "best friend, lover, confidant, dance partner in life.. My forever girl."

Ripa also posted a cute couple moment just last week with a throwback pic of their time at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars red carpet in 2012.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty