Kelly Ripa Fondly Remembers Mark Consuelos' Sexy Mustache in Funny Throwback Post

Kelly Ripa just added another adorable photo to the Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa throwback album!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a flashback photo to Instagram on Thursday of the her and her husband doing what they do best: posing together.

“#tbt 2012 the year of the mustache (his. Mine not pictured),” Ripa, 48, captioned the photo, referencing the Riverdale star’s mustache.

And fans were all for Consuelos’ (and Kelly’s apparent) stache, calling the couple “stunning” and saying “wax does wonders!”

Plus, the couple’s celebrity friends flocked to the comments section to chime in.

“Gorgeous as always…can’t speak for the stache,” Consuelos’ on-screen wife, Marisol Nichols, said referring to Ripa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Lisa Rinna wrote, “#SuaveDaddy ♥️ ♥️,” while Live with Kelly and Ryan makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented “Power stash⭐️.”

Ripa has never been shy about posting photos her and her husband – and sometimes just her husband.

Last month, Ripa shared a steamy shirtless photo of Consuelos, which drew a ton of attention. Rinna commented, “Thank you Kelly. 🔥,” while Actor Jonathan Tucker concurred, writing, “MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE.”

And the mother-of-three loves to share snaps of her kids, especially her daughter Lola, 18.

In June, the TV host shared a sweet photo of the mother-daughter-duo before Lola’s prom, featuring her revealing emerald-green gown.